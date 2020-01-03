Studio Ghibli Confirms Development Of Two New Films In 2020

Studio Ghibli has been in the news a lot recently, with the library of animated films being released digitally for purchase, the announcement that the movies will be released on the upcoming streaming service of HBO Max, as well as the studio also putting together a theme park to recreate some of the magical worlds it created. Now, while Studio Ghibli hasn’t released a feature length film for a few years, with When Marnie Was There being the last movie to be produced by the animation house, it looks like 2020 will be a big year for Ghibli as they have announced that two films are in production!

IGN shared the news about the upcoming two productions that will be coming from the animation house, with one of them featuring the return of Hayao Miyazaki following his original retirement announcement, with little details about the stories themselves being released.

Studio Ghibli has had a legendary career since it first started in 1985, originally formed to help create the adaptation for Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, which has been hitting the news recently thanks in part to the Kabuki themed stage play that re-imagines the anime franchise. Ghibli has certainly hit some high heights, with Spirited Away being the recipient of Best Animated Picture for the year of its release with the Academy Awards.

The animation house has prided itself on the ability to merge the mundane with the magical, with films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle putting together endearing stories that audiences revisit regularly, with the movies themselves still being played in theaters from time to time. Recently, China had shown Spirited Away to the people of its country, taking in some serious profits among those who had yet to experience the Studio Ghibli story for themselves.

Studio Ghibli continues to expand its reach in theaters and around the world with its classic stories, making a jump to the real world with its upcoming theme park that hopes to transport park goers into their magical worlds. With the amusement park opening in Japan, we’ll have to see if it eventually gains enough steam to open another location in the West for fans of their films to attend.

