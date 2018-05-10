Exclusive: Win Free Tickets to ‘Porco Rosso’ for Ghibli Fest 2018

Are you ready to check out another gem from Studio Ghibli? Thanks to GKIDS, ComicBook is giving away tickets to see Porco Rosso for Ghibli Fest 2018, and you could be our lucky winner!

If you want to enter for your chance to win, simply fill out the contest embed below or check out the link here. Winners will be contact by GKIDS with their tickets before Porco Rosso hits theaters for special screenings on May 20, 21, and 23. You can buy tickets for yourself and see which local theaters near you are participating in Ghibli Fest 2018 through GKIDS here!

Want to know more about Porco Rosso? Well, you can check out its synopsis below!

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a dazzling aerial adventure set in and above the scenic port towns of the Adriatic Sea. Porco Rosso is a world weary flying ace-turned-bounty-hunter, whose face has been transformed into that of a pig by a mysterious spell. When he infuriates a band of sky pirates with his heroics, the pirates hire Curtis, a hotshot American rival, to get rid of him. But with the help of the teenage girl Fio, an aspiring airplane designer, and sultry lounge singer named Gina, Porco takes to the skies for what may be his final high-flying showdown

