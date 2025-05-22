Studio Ghibli Grave of the Fireflies Steelbook Edition Blu-ray Gets Its First Deal

If you’ve been collecting Shout Factory’s outstanding Studio Ghibli Blu-ray releases, you’ll definitely want to add Isao Takahata’s 1988 heartbreaking masterpiece Grave of the Fireflies to your collection. It certainly isn’t Studio Ghibli’s usual lighthearted fare as it pulls no punches on the human cost of war, but if you’re looking for a truly moving experience, this is it. What’s more, you can score a huge deal on both the standard and Limited Edition Steelbook editions right now ahead of the July 8th release date.

At the time of writing get your pre-order in for the Grave of the Fireflies Steelbook Blu-ray here on Amazon for $21.99 (18% off). This is the first sale offered during the pre-order period, and you can lock it in. Keep in mind that If the price drops further, you’ll also get that discount. If it sells out, you can also find it here at Walmart at full price. Inside those links you’ll find an option for a lightly cheaper ($17.99 – 28% off) standard Blu-ray if you can live without the Steelbook cover. Read on for a full breakdown of the special features on the Grave of the Fireflies release, and if you want more, you can find Shout Factory’s other Studio Ghibli Steelbooks here on Amazon.

DISC ONE (BLU-RAY):

Audio: Japanese DTS-HD MA 2.0, 2012 English Dub DTS-HD MA 2.0, 1998 English Dub DTS-HD MA 2.0

Feature-Length Storyboards

Deleted Scene Storyboards

Interview with Director Isao Takahata

Interview with Roger Ebert

Promotional Video

Image Galleries

Teasers & Trailers

DISC TWO (DVD):

Audio: Japanese DTS-HD MA 2.0, 2012 English Dub DTS-HD MA 2.0, 1998 English Dub DTS-HD MA 2.0

Deleted Scene Storyboards

Interview with Director Isao Takahata

Interview with Roger Ebert

Promotional Video

Synopsis: “On the final days of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his four-year-old sister Setsuko are orphaned after their mother is killed during an air-raid by American forces in Kobe, Japan. After having a falling-out with their aunt, they move into an abandoned bomb shelter. With no surviving relatives and their emergency funds and rations depleted, Seita and Setsuko must struggle to survive their hardships as well as those of their country, which is on the losing end of the war.”