Studio Ghibli Celebrated Halloween in Style

Studio Ghibli has spent years making a number for itself as a legendary animation house, producing renowned movies such as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and many more. While 2022 has said goodbye to Halloween, the prolific studio has revealed that they went all-in when it comes to the spooky season, handing out treats to Trick or Treaters. While Ghibli hasn't created a Halloween-centric film in their past, they've certainly created some hair-raising characters and environments in their time.

Halloween 2022 was a big time for anime in general, with celebrities such as Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion wearing costumes that were ripped straight from Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia respectively. Keys dressed up as the god of destruction Beerus, the feline deity that has been a major part of the sequel series since Dragon Ball returned with all-new battles for anime fans. Megan dressed as Mirko the Rabbit Hero from the Shonen series created by Kohei Horikoshi, with the top hero playing a heavy role in the sixth season of the anime adaptation. With Mirko sacrificing a limb in an attempt to bring down the High-End Nomu and stop Shigaraki from waking up, now is a great time to honor the anime superstar.

A Ghibli Halloween

Studio Ghibli used its Official Twitter Account to share the adorable moment wherein the animation house supplied Trick or Treaters in Japan, showing how much the anime creators love the spooky season:

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"This morning a bunch of kids dressed up for Halloween came to see us. It was so heartwarming to see them form groups and take turns shouting 'Trick or treat!' together."

Studio Ghibli is currently working on a movie that has been touted as the last by legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, with How Do You Live? looking to adapt a famous novel released in Japan in the 1930s. With Ghibli continuing to gain serious acclaim for its films, and a new amusement park opening its doors this year, expect plenty more films from the studio in the future.

What do you think of Ghibli getting into the spirit of Halloween? Do you hope to visit the Ghibli amusement park in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.