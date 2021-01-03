Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyzaki Draws New Year Sketch Trampling COVID-19

✖

The new year is here, and as its first days step forward, all eyes are on the continuing pandemic from last year. The arrival of January 2021 did not erase the threat of COVID-19, but many have hope the pandemic will be defeated as new vaccines are approved. And over in Japan, it seems Hayao Miyazaki is one such hopeful as the artist drew a sketch welcoming 2021 that puts the novel coronavirus in its place.

As you can see below, the poster was illustrated by Miyazaki in honor of the new year. The Studio Ghibli legend drew a cute cow given that this year is known as the Year of the Cow. And if you look at its hooves, you will see a curious monster under the cow.

Studio Ghibli's New Year Card illustrated by Hayao Miyazaki. 2021 is the year of Cow in the Twelve Earthly Branches (Eto). Trampling the virus ! pic.twitter.com/vqflu4bL6d — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) January 1, 2021

It turns out the Cow of 2021 got fed up with the coronavirus in this shot and chose to trample it. A cute imagining of COVID is shown under the cow's front foot, and the virus is wearing a telltale face mask. Clearly, Miyazaki is hoping 2021 brings an end to the COVID-19 pandemic as Japan as seen a recent spike in positive cases in the last two months.

While the pandemic rages on, Miyazaki has his own work to do amidst social distancing mandates. The artist is working on his new film How Do You Live? which is based on a popular children's tale overseas. The film was expected to be finished just after the Tokyo Olympics, but the event was postponed last year due to the virus. No update has been given on Miyazaki's film since in light of the pandemic, but fans are sure Miyazaki and his team are working diligently from home.

What do you make of this zodiac sketch? What are you hoping to see come from this new year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.