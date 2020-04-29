Studio Ghibli Fan Spots Hidden Feature in My Neighbor Totoro's Blu-ray

✖

Studio Ghibli isn't the kind of company to shirk quality for profit, and it brings that motto to its home videos as well. The Japanese studio is obsessed with experience no matter the cost, and one fan figured that out when they noticed a neat feature in a Blu-ray case of theirs. The surprise was found in the case for one of My Neighbor Totoro's cases, and it has gone viral with fans around the world.

The tidbit was pointed out by the user TokyoSage on Twitter, and it has been shared tens of thousands of times. The post, which can be seen below, shows off the inside of the Blu-ray case for My Neighbor Totoro. The classic film has a single disc inside its package, but its clear reflective surface was chosen for a specific reason.

On the inside of the case, fans can see artwork which shows the heroines of My Neighbor Totoro bending over to look at something. There is a lush forest scene behind them, giving the pair a whimsical look that only director Hayao Miyazaki easily evokes. The pair seem to be staring at something in front of them, and that would be... the disc. After all, the disc acts as a mirror much like the reflective surface of a pond.

Studio Ghibli designed this dvd case so it looks like the characters are checking their reflection in the water and it's just so perfect pic.twitter.com/AvNUCbrLjN — anime tweets (@TokyoSage) April 28, 2020

You can see above that the pair of girls can see their reflection in the disc, and this little surprise is just one of the things which makes Studio Ghibli so renowned. Not only is this feature interesting to find, but it is very subtle and aligned with the theme of My Neighbor Totoro. For a movie about the wonders of nature, it is fitting that its leads would be entranced by a pool of water in a forest, and that goes for Miyazaki's fans as well.

