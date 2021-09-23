Marvel/DC Artist Enters The World of Studio Ghibli With My Neighbor Totoro Art

Studio Ghibli has been one of the most influential anime studios in the medium for decades, presenting viewers with some of the most beloved films in the genre to date, so it’s no surprise to see that artists for North American Comic Book Companies also are fans of the animation house created by Hayao Miyazaki. Jim Cheung, one of the biggest artists for Marvel and DC comics recently took to Instagram to share his take on one of the biggest movies of Studio Ghibli, My Neighbor Totoro.

Cheung has been no slouch when it comes to the world of comics, having drawn such major hits as Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, Young Avengers, Justice League, and almost too many others to count throughout his long career. Though Jim Cheung has never officially dived into the world of anime, it’s clear that he’s a big fan of the medium and is looking to take on more characters from the legendary Studio Ghibli in the future.

Jim Cheung shared the new artwork on his Official Instagram Page, rendering a new version of Totoro himself in a style that has been applied to some of the biggest heroes and villains of Marvel and DC’s respective rosters in the past:

Cheung had the following to add regarding his latest sketch and love of Studio Ghibli and this beloved film:

“Despite being a massive Hayao Miyazaki fan, I’ve not drawn his amazing characters often, and one that I have maybe only tackled once or twice before is TOTORO; one of my absolute favorites!

I remember watching the movie as a kid, on a rainy day in Hong Kong, and being completely enchanted away. I walked out of the cinema wanting to explore more of that incredible world and its magical creatures, and that affection for the characters has carried through to this day. Do you have a favorite Studio Ghibli film that you’d like me to take on next?”

Ghibli released Earwig And The Witch, its first computer-generated film, late last year and is currently working on its next entry, adapting a popular Japanese novel in “How Do You Live?”

