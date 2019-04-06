Studio Trigger’s ‘Promare’ Shares New Trailer

Studio Trigger is working together with X-Flag for a brand new film project directed by the same team behind huge anime favorites Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, and each new look at the upcoming film looks even more impressive than the last as fans get more and more of this mysterious project. Though the story is under wraps as of this writing, the film looks to be a visual treat.

This latest trailer features a few new scenes not seen in previous trailers for the film thus far, and gives fans a tease of the Promare‘s theme song, “Kakusei” as performed by Superfly. Fans are definitely anxious to see this group of slick fire fighters now.

Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation), and is currently on track to premiere May 24th in Japan. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film is shaping up nicely.

The film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Burning Rescue vice-captain Remi Puguna, Tetsu Inada as Varys Truss (another member of Burning Rescue), Mayumi Shintani as Burning Rescue mechanic Lucia Fex, Ami Koshimizu as Heris Ardebit, Taiten Kusonoki as Vulcan Haestus, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Gueira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Meis, Arata Furuta as Deus Prometh, Ryoka Yuzuki as Biar Colossus, and Kendo Kobayashi as Vinny.

Shigeto Koyama will be overseeing character and mechanical design, Sushio (who had previously worked on Kill la Kill) will animate for the series, Tomotaka Kubo (Mary and the Witch’s Flower) will serve as art director, and Saishi Ichiko designed the series logo. Hiroyuki Sawano (who has previously worked on Attack on Titan and Kill la Kill) is composing the music, while SANZIGEN Animation Studio will handle the CG animation.

