Stunning Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Sakura’s Most Powerful Form

Naruto cosplayers have their go-to heroines, but there are those leads who are more popular than others. It goes without saying Sakura Haruno is a favorite amongst fans as millions cosplay her each year. And thanks to one gifted fan, they’re showing out what might be one of the heroine’s most impressive looks yet.

Over on Twitter, a user known as souppresident shared their take on Sakura. The cosplayer posted their redone version of the heroine, and it pulled from one of Naruto: Shippuden‘s most famous scenes.

As you can see below, the stunning cosplay checks in on Sakura during the Fourth Great Ninja War. With her pink hair cropped short, the ninja looks fiercer than ever, and she has the seal to prove it.

“Now it’s my turn to take the lead…” Finally redid my Sakura cosplay with her byakugou after so long! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/jrIKODCIou — souppresident 🥣 (@steakpresident) June 30, 2019

After all, it is hard to overlook the fact that Sakura has her byakugou on full display. Fans will remember the exact moment in Naruto: Shippuden when the heroine revealed she had mastered the technique to fans. With Madara raging harder than ever before, Sakura proved she was more than capable to stand alongside Naruto and Sasuke on the battlefield.

This cosplay brings that moment to life with beautiful precision, and it isn’t just because of the fan’s spot-on seal body paint. From their eyes to their bloody makeup, Sakura looks like someone who shouldn’t be messed with in this photo, and fans of the heroine are rallying behind the tough aesthetic in kind.

