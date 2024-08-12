Suicide Squad Isekai Cosplay Readies for the Finale With Harley Quinn

Suicide Squad Isekai is quickly approaching the final episode of its run, and an awesome Harley Quinn cosplay is helping to set the stage for its big finale. Suicide Squad Isekai was one of the most anticipated new anime premieres of the Summer overall, and the ten episode series has been offering a whole new take on the classic DC Comics villain group. But while it’s thrown these familiar characters into an unfamiliar fantasy world, Suicide Squad Isekai has revealed just how things could have been much worse without this crew around. But now it will be coming to an end in just one more episode.

Suicide Squad Isekai will be reaching its grand finale with its tenth episode airing later this week, and it’s currently unclear as to whether or not there’s going to be a future for this new DC Comics anime series. But while it might be the last time fans get to see this version of Harley Quinn and the other rogues in action in anime form, artist kleinerpixel on Instagram is helping to keep this Harley Quinn in the spotlight with some awesome cosplay before the anime comes to an end. Check it out:

Where to Watch Suicide Squad Isekai

Running for ten episodes, Suicide Squad Isekai is now streaming on Max and Hulu. Featuring Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts, Suicide Squad Isekai begins to tease itself as such, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

The synopsis continues with, “After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!”