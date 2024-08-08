Suicide Squad Isekai Hypes Final Episodes With New Poster

Suicide Squad Isekai is gearing up for its big season finale, and all eyes are on DC Comics in the lead up. For those who did not know, Wit Studio and Warner Bros. Japan came together this year to bring some famous faces to the world of anime. Suicide Squad Isekai has taken the likes of Harley Quinn and King Shark into their own isekai world, and now, we have been given a new poster that hypes the season’s finale few episodes.

As you can see below, the Suicide Squad Isekai poster gathers all of our faves, and we have artist Akira Amano to thank. We have Harley Quinn to the right while the rest of her crew stands in the back. From Clayface to Deadshot and Rick Flag, the whole gang is here. The only person missing from this lovely shot is Amanda Waller herself, but maybe it is best that the ARGUS Director is missing. After all, she isn’t what Harley Quinn would consider a friend.

If you are not caught up with Suicide Squad Isekai, the hit series is now streaming on Max as well as Hulu. The show, which debuted in June 2024, has one episode left to go as its ninth recently went live. Either subbed or dubbed, you can catch up on all the wild adventures of Suicide Squad Isekai now. Plus, there are other DC superheroes flying high in the space.

After all, My Adventures with Superman has made quite the name for itself. The show wrapped season two earlier this summer, and My Adventures with Superman has season three in the works. Animated by Studio Mir, the Adult Swim original gives Clark Kent a fresh makeover that uses the best tropes in shonen. You can find My Adventures with Superman on Max as well though its third season has yet to lock in a release window.

What do you think about this Suicide Squad Isekai update? Have you been keeping up with the series? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!