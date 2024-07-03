Suicide Squad Isekai: A List of Surprise DC Icons in Season One

The Suicide Squad Isekai has arrived and the first three episodes introduce a wild challenge for the collection of DC supervillains. Now that Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Clayface, King Shark, and Peacemaker are struggling to survive an Isekai world, there’s a secret that is surrounding the corners of this anime setting. Much like James Gunn’s live-action on the Squad, it would appear that they aren’t the only DC characters that have been sent on a mission for the US Government. Thanks to the release of the first three episodes, now seems like the perfect time to dive into the other characters brought to life by Warner Bros and Wit.

Despite the first three episodes hitting MAX, fans can expect the Suicide Squad Isekai to release weekly every Thursday. While the five main villains have been teased for some time, they are joined by the likes of Amanda Waller, Rick Flagg, and Katana.

The Suicide Squad in Suicide Squad Isekai’s ED

What is The Suicide Squad Isekai?

If you have yet to check out the new anime adaptation focusing on the Suicide Squad, here’s how Warner Bros describes the new anime series, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

“After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!”

The Enchantress

The Enchantress has been one of the strongest members of the Suicide Squad in the past. Presented as a sorceress who shares a body with an unsuspecting civilian, the magic user can often times be presented as a hero and a villain depending on who is writing her. In the original live-action Suicide Squad, she was the big bad that caused the Squad to assemble. In The Suicide Squad Isekai, it appears that Enchantress is an early team that was sent to the Isekai world which consists of other familiar faces.

Killer Croc

Much like Harley Quinn, Waylon Jones first started as a Batman villain and while he continues to fight the Dark Knight, he has also became a major face of the Suicide Squad. Like the Enchantress, Killer Croc seems to have landed in the Isekai world with the other group of DC supervillains. While only featured in the shadows, it’s clear that Croc will be a big part of the series as it marches forward.

Rat Catcher

Of the villains featured here, Rat Catcher has had the most screen time as he was front and center in Suicide Squad Isekai’s third episode. In James Gunn’s live-action film, viewers had the chance to see the story of Rat Catcher’s daughter, Rat Catcher 2, play out. In the new anime adaptation, the eldest catcher of rats gets the attention and has taken control of wolfmen in the Isekai world to stir up chaos for the Suicide Squad.

The Thinker

While Killer Croc and Harley Quinn are Batman villains, the Thinker is an antagonist to DC’s favorite Scarlet Speedster, The Flash. Taking on an appearance similar to that of his live-action counterpart, the Thinker was shown in the final moments of the Suicide Squad Isekai’s premiere episode. While the brainy super villain has mostly stuck to the shadows, the concept art gives us a closer look at what this antagonist will look like for his anime debut.