Here’s Your Must-Watch Anime For Summer 2018

Summer is finally here, and the season’s return means many things for different people. For some, the advent marks the start of a hard-earned vacation. Others may find the summer months to be their most stressful of the year. However, all anime fans have one thing in common this season, and it has to do with some quality binge watching.

Yes, a new anime season is upon fans, and it looks like some delicious projects are going to be coming forth. Spring brought big titles like Tokyo Ghoul:re and Gun Gale Online, but the summer isn’t slacking away. Not only will titles like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and One Piece continue through the months, but a slew of brand-new series will go live as well.

So, if you have missed the boy of the Iwatobi Swim Club, don’t worry. Haru is about to dive into a comeback, and he’s not the only character making a return.

Below, you can find ComicBook’s must-see picks for the summer season this year. Everything from My Hero Academia to Grand Blue have weaseled their way onto our radar, and you won’t want to miss what these projects have in store!

Free! Dive to the Future

Are you a fan of diving? Or maybe just have a thing for cute boys who love to swim? If that is the case, then Free! is slated to share its third season this July, so you won’t want to miss this splashy comeback!

You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“Haruka, who is attending college in Tokyo, meets Asahi again and reawakens his memories from his middle school years, including those of Ikuya. Makoto is working toward a new dream while he is in Tokyo together with Haruka. Rin has an unexpected meeting in Sydney. As they await their new futures, will they see a new fight ahead? Or will they instead confront the past they left behind?”

How Not To Summon A Demon Lord

Created in 2014 as a light novel, How Not To Summon A Demon Lord is moving to the world of anime. Aija-do will bring the MMORPG-centric series to life on July 5, so fans of Sword Art Online or Re:Zero will want to check this series out.

You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“In regards to the MMORPG Cross Reverie, Sakamoto Takuma boasted an overwhelming strength that was enough for him to be called the Demon King by the other players. One day, he gets summoned to another world with his appearance in the game. There, there are two people that insist “I am the real summon master.” Takuma gets slave-turning magic used for summoned beasts cast on him by the girls―

However, the peculiar ability “Magic Reflection” is invoked! The ones that were turned to slaves were the girls!

Takuma was bewildered. He’s the strongest magician but, he doesn’t have any social skills. Panicking, the first words that came out were the ones that he used inside the game role-playing the Demon King?! “I’m amazing you say? Of course I am. I am Diablo… The one feared as the Demon King!”

This is the story the Demon King (acting) that would soon inspire the world and his other world adventure that he plunges through with his absolute strength, raise the curtain!”

Grand Blue

With the summer season in full swing, you cannot go wrong watching Grand Blue when Zero-G brings the anime out for show. The long-awaited series will tell a slice-of-life story featuring a special diving shop and a confused college student searching for his dream.

You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“Among the seaside town of Izu’s ocean waves and rays of shining sun, Iori Kitahara is just beginning his freshman year at Izu University. As he moves into his uncle’s scuba diving shop, Grand Blue, he eagerly anticipates his dream college life, filled with beautiful girls and good friends.

But things don’t exactly go according to plan. Upon entering the shop, he encounters a group of rowdy, naked upperclassmen, who immediately coerce him into participating in their alcoholic activities. Though unwilling at first, Iori quickly gives in and becomes the heart and soul of the party. Unfortunately, this earns him the scorn of his cousin, Chisa Kotegawa, who walks in at precisely the wrong time. Undeterred, Iori still vows to realize his ideal college life, but will things go according to plan this time, or will his situation take yet another dive?’

Overlord III

Did you really think you were getting away from Overlord so easily? After its second season dropped in March 2017, the game-friendly anime is slated to make a season three comeback on July 7.

You can check out the series’ synopsis below:

“For twelve years, the virtual world of Yggdrasil has served as the playground and battlefield for the skeletal lord Momonga and his guild of fellow monsters, Ainz Ooal Gown. But the guild’s glory days are over, and the game is shutting down permanently. When Momonga logs in one last time just to be there when the servers go dark, something happens–and suddenly, fantasy is reality. A rogues’ gallery of fanatically devoted NPCs is ready to obey his every order, but the world Momonga now inhabits is not the one he remembers. The game may be over, but the epic tale of Ainz Ooal Gown is only beginning…”

Angels of Death

Not every anime has to come from a manga, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less fleshed out. This summer, a niche horror-survival game will make the jump from the PC to TV screen with Angels of Death. So, if you’re looking for a bloody binge, this will do the trick.

You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“13-year old Rachel awakens to find herself trapped in the basement of an abandoned building. Without any memories, or even a clue as to where she could be, she wanders the building, lost and dizzy. In her search, she comes across a man covered in bandages. He introduces himself as Zack and he wields a grim-reaper like sickle.

A strange bond is struck between them, strengthened by strange, crazy promises…

These two, trapped in this strange building, don’t know why fate has placed them there. But they will work together desperately to find a way out…”

Sirius the Jaeger

If you think you’ve had enough supernatural anime, you will want to reconsider that notion thanks to Sirius the Jaeger. The anime is set to drop on July 12, and the surprising show will follow a werewolf bent on destroy vampires, and he’s not the only wolf out there holding a grudge.

You can check out a description of the anime below:

“The series takes place in the Imperial Capital of 1930. A group of people known as “Jaegers” landed on Tokyo Station. They carry musical instrument cases and came to hunt vampires. A man named Yuliy stood among them with a striking serenity and unusual aura. Known as a werewolf who had his home village destroyed by vampires, he and the Jaegers engage in battle against the mysterious holy arc known as the “The Arc of Sirius”. What truth awaits them?”

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

It is hard to be into shonen these days and not know about My Hero Academia. The superhero series is one of the medium’s most popular, and its second season will continue through the summer… but that isn’t all. My Hero Academia‘s first movie will premiere at the end of July, giving fans a Plus Ultra reason to celebrate.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes can be found below.

“After the end of the climactic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Back Street Girls

Sometimes, you need a good laugh during your summer vacation, and Back Street Girls can do the job. The comedic series will hit TV on July 3, and it will follow a group of men who undergo a sex-change to live out their unique idol dreams.

You can read the anime’s synopsis below:

“A group of 3 yakuza failed their boss for the last time. After messing up an important job, the boss gave them 2 choices: honorably commit suicide, or go to Thailand to get a sex reassignment surgery in order to become “female” idols. After a gruesome year training to become idols, they successfully debut, with overwhelming popularity, much to their dismay. This is where their tragedy truly begins.”

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is making its way back to TV, and its new season won’t go easy on the faint-hearted. With season two in the past, the anime has a lot of questions to answer about Eren’s strange Titan Shifter gift as well as Krista’s secret lineage. So, fans won’t want to miss this anime when it begins airing at the end of July.

You can check out the series’ synopsis below:

“When the man-eating giants called Titans first appeared, humans retreated behind massive walls. After a hundred years of safety, a colossal-sized Titan smashes through the defenses, unleashing a flood of giants and carnage in the streets. Eren Jaeger watches helplessly as one of the creatures devours his mother.

He vows to kill every Titan walking the earth.

Eren and his surviving friends enlist to fight against the insatiable monsters. The future looks bleak, but there’s more to Eren than meets the eye: he may be humanity’s last hope against extinction. From the director of Death Note and High School of the Dead comes the series Anime News Network calls “an intense, visceral, and graphic thrill ride.” The Titans have come to feast. Anything can happen. No one is safe.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky

You might not realize it, but The Seven Deadly Sins is back in a big way. Over in Japan, the show’s second season is wrapping up, and it will celebrate the finale shortly after with a movie outing. The fan-favorite title will get its first film this August, and it will feature some brand-new baddies for Meliodas’ gang to fight.

You can check out the film’s synopsis below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.“