Dandadan Fans Are Getting Exciting Season 3 Surprise Very Soon

DAN DA DAN is currently in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and fans are going to be treated to a big surprise for the new season very soon. Tatsu Yukinobu’s DAN DA DAN was already a standout hit with Shueisha’s Jump+ app with just the manga release alone, but the franchise has grown to a whole new level thanks to the success of the series’ official TV anime adaptation. With the second season of the anime wrapping up its run earlier this Summer, it was quickly confirmed that the series would be continuing with a third season next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has been some worry about the now in the works DAN DA DAN Season 3 as it’s likely going to take much longer to release than the second season did (likely due to being in an entirely different production order), but that being said it seems like we’re going to be getting an update on the new season soon enough. It’s yet to be revealed what this new update is going to be, but DAN DA DAN has been confirmed to be one of the franchises hosting a special presentation as part of Jump Festa 2026 this December.

MBS / Science Saru

DAN DA DAN Season 2 was one of the biggest hits of the Summer, but it was clear that it really played out more like a second cour of the debut season rather than being an entirely new season. Season 3 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after, and it likely means that work on that season is now underway compared to the likely more close productions of the first and second seasons. So it might not come out next year as fans might have been hoping.

With DAN DA DAN making some kind of presentation during Jump Festa 2026 during the December 20-21 weekend in Japan, fans can expect a major update on the now in the works third season. It could be anything ranging from the confirmation of a release window (which would be a big deal), to new voice cast additions and character reveals, or even the first look at what’s coming next. Either way, there are still lots of questions surrounding what to expect from the coming episodes as things get even wilder for everyone involved.

Why You Should Watch DAN DA DAN

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

DAN DA DAN took over screens earlier this year with the second season, and the anime really struck a chord with fans thanks to how unique it felt compared to many other things airing at the same time. It’s a well put together series as while there is a lot of intense action or emotion in any given episode, it’s all in service of forming the relationships at the center of it all. That’s especially true for Momo and Okarun at the center of it all, who have a very interesting dynamic with one another.

Momo and Okarun’s developing romance is what makes DAN DA DAN more appealing than most as in between all of these intense action sequences is a core duo of characters who care a lot about one another. As the two of them grow closer with each new mission and adventure, fans can’t wait to see what could be coming for the two of them next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!