After Season 2 Delay, 2025’s Best Romance Anime Shares Exciting Update

2025 has been an exciting year for anime fans, but most of the famous shows this year are action fantasies, such as Solo Leveling, Fire Force, Dandadan, etc. However, amid all these hyped series, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, a romance anime, quietly rose through the charts and won the viewers’ hearts. Even before the anime adaptation, the manga had a considerable fan following, which only skyrocketed after its debut in Summer 2025. The anime’s first season reached its conclusion in September 2025, and despite its popularity, the studio didn’t renew it for a second season right away. Usually, when a hit series broadcasts its season finale, it’s often followed by a sequel announcement, which wasn’t the case here at all. While the official YouTube channel of Aniplex released a special video to commemorate the finale, there was no information about the anime’s future projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the anime is hyping a special event on November 1st, 2025, called the Blooming Party, which is expected to share exciting updates about the anime. While it’s unclear if there will be any major announcements, the official X handle of the anime shared a gorgeous promotional visual featuring the main characters. The official anime website also opened a portal sharing the venue details, timing, ticket price, and where to buy them from. The voice actors of the main cast will also be in attendance, so we may learn about their experience working on the show. The event will be held in Iino Hall, located in Tokyo, but any major information revealed there will likely be shared with the global audience.

What Happened in The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Season 1 Finale?

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks

The first season’s finale is a major step in the relationship between Kaoruko and Rintaro. Rintaro and the others spend their first summer together, and during their trip to the beach, he subconsciously utters a confession to Kaoruko. Struggling to express their feelings, the two decide to meet at a Summer Festival, where Kaoruko accepts his feelings and reveals she’s the one who fell in love with him first.

The finale explores her POV from before she met Rintaro, the day she learned about his kindness, and her desire to keep seeing him at his family’s cake shop. However, Rintaro doesn’t remember their first meeting, which was surprisingly a relief to Kaoruko since she knew he would have helped anyone in need, even if it had been someone else instead of her. The story continues as they juggle between schools, strive toward their dreams, and face challenges because they attend two opposing schools.

As of October 2025, the manga has released 20 volumes in Japan so far. However, only nine of them have received English versions, which are available for sale on the official Kodansha website. Volume 10 will release its English version on December 9th, 2025. The first season adapts 40 chapters of the manga, so you can continue reading from Chapter 41. All the chapters are available digitally on Kodansha’s official K Manga app.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!