Super Dragon Ball Heroes Shares 9th Anniversary Trailer

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a side story to the Dragon Ball franchise that creates alternate realities and timelines where Goku, Vegeta, and the Time Patrol attempt to protect the timeline from various threats. Originally starting off as a digital card fighting game that made its way through arcades, the spin-off eventually got its own anime series that has been running for over a dozen episodes to date. Now, the Dragon Ball franchise is teasing its 9th Anniversary with a trailer that shows off new characters and transformations!

Twitter User DBSHype shared the trailer for the 9th anniversary of the spin-off series, showing alternate versions of Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks, with the future version of Vegeta’s son achieving the level of Super Saiyan God:

The recently released video game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, truly dived into the insane world of the spin-off series, introducing crazy alternate versions of already established characters. From Dark Broly to Cell X to even Freeza’s son, the alternate reality story clearly will continue to add to its already huge roster with the events taking place in its upcoming ninth anniversary celebration.

The anime spin-off currently has Goku and friends squaring off against the villainous Hearts and his power boosting mcguffin, the Universe Seed. The series itself is the definition of “fan service”, giving us fights that would most likely never happen in the main Dragon Ball Super series such as Super Saiyan Blue Goku fighting against Super Saiyan 4 Goku.

Trunks is given the biggest change here, giving him an ability that he never received in the main Super series with Super Saiyan God. Though he was given a serious power up during the Goku Black arc, he was still not as powerful as either Goku or Vegeta at the time so this would certainly bring him much closer to both.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.