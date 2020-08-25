Super Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Release Date of Next Episode

✖

The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is one of the most highly anticipated of the series to date, with the installment teasing at the arrival of the new form of Super Saiyan 4 in Limit Breaker, and fans won't have to wait long to see it as the franchise has confirmed when fans can expect it to drop. In the previous episode of the series, the Z Fighters of both Universe 7 and the Time Patrol combined their strength to battle a resurrected Janemba and the nefarious machinations of the mysterious Dr. W!

Throughout this story arc, we've gotten a lot of "firsts" when it comes to the plans of the mad scientist known as Fu, a refugee of the Dark Demon Dimension who is looking to take revenge on all realities following the apparent death of his family at the hands of the Xeno-verse warriors. With Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and Super Saiyan God Trunks playing the most significant role in the defeat of this underworld, there's plenty of revenge that Fu is seeking and with a cadre of old Dragon Ball Z villains at his side, the upcoming power up of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker couldn't arrive at a better time for the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol!

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the announcement that the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, episode six, would land on August 27th, showing that fans that have been waiting for the arrival of the newest form of Super Saiyan 4 won't have to wait long to see it make landfall:

#SDBH BM PR Anime Episode 6 "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 • Limits Surpassed!" Preview Summary. Release: 27 August 2020 From now on, a new episode will release every month. pic.twitter.com/teNKFHExh6 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 23, 2020

The episode, titled "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Limits Surpassed" not only teases at the new transformation for Goku and Vegeta of the Xenoverse, but that Janemba is still causing problems for the Z Fighters from both realities. Originally appearing in the twelfth Dragon Ball Z movie, Fusion Reborn, Janemba hasn't been seen for quite some time but with his new Saiyan power-up, he definitely has become far more powerful than the first time he arrived!

Are you hyped for the first appearance of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.