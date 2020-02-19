Super Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Confirms Bardock Comeback

Dragon Ball introduced Bardock a long time ago, but the Saiyan is still as popular as ever. The hero was introduced in one of Dragon Ball Z‘s best movies and wowed fans with his final stand against Freeza. Planet Vegeta didn’t stand a chance against the tyrant, but Bardock was not about to let the Saiyan race die quietly. For years, fans have wondered what might have happened if Bardock had stopped Freeza in his tracks, and it seems like such a timeline could play out soon.

Not long ago, the first trailer went live for the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The promotional anime wanted to hype fans for the Big Bang Mission coming up, and it was there the trailer revisited Bardock at a familiar point.

As you can see below, the trailer finds Bardock in space looking roughed up a fair bit. The Saiyan is seen backed by several others, and fans know this scene already as it debuted years ago. The shot itself is taken from Bardock’s fight against Freeza before Planet Vegeta is destroyed… but things are a little different.

Goku SSB VS Beerus! 😱 SDBH BBM 1 PV#SDBH pic.twitter.com/WIdKB91Dzp — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 17, 2020

This is where Vegeta enters the picture. As you can see, the photo shows what would have happened if Bardock had some help. Not only is King Vegeta standing next to Goku’s father in battle, but the pair are joined by Raditz, Nappa, and Vegeta. In fact, Vegeta is older here in this battle than he’s meant to be in canon, so fans are wondering if this scene will come about thanks to some time-travel tinkering.

Currently, fans can expect the Big Bang Mission to debut within the next month. This first trailer debuted earlier in the week, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes has a full season in store for 2020. And thanks to this reel, fans know the miniseries will do its best to push the envelope for Goku and the Saiyan race.

