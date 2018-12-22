‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases New Arc Poster

When Super Dragon Ball Heroes announced that it was going to release a promotional anime series, many fans did not expect it to run for as long as it has. Now it’s set to surprise fans once more as it teases a brand new arc.

Teasing the Universal Conflict: Dawn of War arc of the series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes released a cool poster teasing a new conflict across multiple universes.

Super Dragon Ball HEROES new visual. pic.twitter.com/gJUuKHgqDD — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) December 22, 2018

Beginning with the next episode of promotional series releasing on January 10, the Prison Planet arc of the game will be officially coming to an end as it ushers in the Universal Conflict: Dawn of War arc. As the poster reveals, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be expanding its roster of characters to the rest of the multiverse as a new mysterious threat lead by a revived Zamasu brings the battle to Universe 6 and 11 as well.

There’s quite an impressive line-up for the new arc teasing a cool team up between Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku (which finally made an appearance in Episode 6 of the promo series), Hit, and Jiren, which will be necessary in order to fight this new foe. Zamasu was one of the most powerful foes in the Dragon Ball Super canon, so it certainly will be interesting to see how he’s integrated into the game franchise. This short promotional series is the only way fans in the United States have been able to enjoy the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise, so seeing it enter a new arc surely is an exciting prospect to be sure.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has finally gone live as of December 22, and it’s titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” The synopsis for the episode reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”