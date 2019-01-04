New ‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Video Collects the Entire “Prison Planet” Arc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ arcade game surprised fans last year when it began rolling out a short promotional anime series based on the most recent Prison Planet arc of the game.

But without an official release in the United States, each new episode of the anime series was released in scattered, hard-to-find increments. Now, thanks to the work of dedicated fans, each of the Prison Planet arc’s episodes have been gathered into one video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

@Terez27 on Twitter has helpfully gathered every one of the currently released six episodes into one handy video, complete with English subs. The six episodes last about 45 minutes overall, so if you haven’t seen any of the episodes yet then you’re in for a treat. They have even revealed a full list of the credits on the promotional series as well, which you can see below.

Here are the series credits if anyone is interested. pic.twitter.com/IuAylpmOTf — Terez (@Terez27) January 2, 2019

The end of the sixth episode of the series came with another surprise as well as it teased the adaptation of the game’s next arc, Universal Conflict: Dawn of War. The synopsis for the arc reads as such:

“Trunks, Vegeta, and the others have escaped from the Prison planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy? Fierce battles between each universes’ strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The new arc is set to begin with Episode 7 of the promotional series, which is set to premiere January 10 in Japan. It’s titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, teases the return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites like Jiren, Kefla, and Hit.