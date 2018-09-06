‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Sees Super Saiyan Blue Vegito Fall Apart

When you have Super Saiyan Blue Vegito on your squad, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which you lose. However, it seems the crew responsible for Super Dragon Ball Heroes has done just that.

Earlier today, the promotional anime returned with a brand-new episode, and it features a long-awaited clash. Super Dragon Ball Heroes not only brought SSB Vegito into the fold, but the anime proved its power level is nothing to the one Cumber is packing.

Oh, and the guy hasn’t even gone Super Saiyan. Just so you know.

The third episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes began with Vegito in base form before the fusion powered up to take on Cumber. The evil Saiyan has exploded his corrupted Ki, leaving the Prison Planet a bit heavier than before. For one, Vegeta and Goku agree that SSB is the way to go if they want to beat Cumber, but the power-up isn’t powerful enough.

In a final bid to one-up the evil Saiyan, Vegito adds Kaio-ken to their SSB form, but it only keeps the fusion on par with Cumber. The mysterious villain is able to keep up with SSB KK Vegito with zero Super Saiyan assistance of his own, making him one of the franchise’s strongest baddies.

Of course, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime won’t be considered canon by many, but its depiction of Vegito proves the fusion isn’t foolproof. In the video game, SSB Vegito is able to fight SSJ Cumber on the same level, but it seems the anime is stretching out its power level curve. This is the first time the SSB KK form has been given to a fusion in any anime, so its dismissal by Cumber was a bit anti-climatic. Now, the evil Saiyan has ratcheted things up after turning to his Golden Ozaru form, leaving Goku and Vegeta to scramble after their fusion limit runs down.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”