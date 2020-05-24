Super Dragon Ball Heroes Shares 'Big Bang Mission' Episode 4 Title, Synopsis

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a once-a-month treat for fans, and it seems June will have something special in store for the fandom. This past week, fans were welcomed to the latest Big Bang Mission episode which brought back some familiar bad guys. And thanks to a new synopsis, audiences know what they can expect with the arc's fourth mission next month.

The update went live after the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes wrapped. Fans were eager to read the teaser in the wake of episode three, and Pera Pera Yume turned around the episode four synopsis for English readers. That is where fans learned about Dogi-Dogi's comeback and the mysterious smile being thrown around by Dr. W.

"As Turles' and Bojack's fierce fight with Goku and Vegeta unfolds, Dogi-Dogi is released and dark, sinister light pours down. At the same time, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are clashing with Dr. W who keeps dodging their attacks. What's the reason for his fearless smile," the synopsis reads.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When this new Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode comes around, it seems like Goku and Vegeta will face the bird which the Gods of Destruction are really after. There is not much known about Dogi-Dogi yet, but fans know the sinister bird is tied to Fu somehow. The question remains whether the villains are simply working with one another or if their connection runs deeper.

As for Mr. W, it seems the villain knows something that Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta do not know. His fearless smile hints at his confidence, so audiences are eager to see what Mr. W could be hiding which makes him feel that way. After all, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta aren't a duo to laugh at, so Mr. W is either holding back or underestimating the pair with his fearless smile.

