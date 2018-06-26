‘Dragon Ball’ Shares New Dark Shenron Artwork

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is beginning its next Universe Mission arc in Japan, and like the other Universe Missions before, it’s bringing in other favorites in the franchise and putting a brand new spin on them.

Like other Dragon Ball GT characters before, Syn Shenron (and his Omega Shenron form, most likely) is returning to the franchise with a cool new coat of paint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new “Dark” version of Syn Shenron comes as part of Universe Mission 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes which continues off of the Dark Demon Realm saga seen before. The villain Demigra, returns from Dragon Ball Xenoverse to wreak havoc on the franchise and seems to have been able to take control of Dark Shenron along with many of the other dark dragons from Dragon Ball GT.

Things to note with better scans:

The other Evil Dragons at least share the facial marks too, but it looks like they have Demigra’s chest markings as well (even if they don’t have the red and blue colors like the 1-Star Dragons). pic.twitter.com/ik07ErVF1c — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) June 19, 2018

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.