‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Episode 11 Title, Release Date

When Super Dragon Ball Heroes first began its promotional anime series, fans did not expect the project to last as long as it has. The promotional anime has surprisingly reached the double digits as of the release of its latest episode, and there seems to be no sign of stopping as the Universal Conflict arc picks up the pace and introduces all new villains to the fold.

But when will fans be able to see the next episode of the series? It’s going to be a bit of a wait, but hopefully won’t feel as long as the wait for Episode 10.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11 is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @sailorspazz on Twitter) reads as such, “Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 10 of the series is now live and is titled “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?”

The series has picked things up where it last left off as the battle between Ultra Instinct Goku and Hearts of the Core Area kicks off. Universe 11’s Jiren is in the midst in a battle with the returning Zamasu, and Vegeta and Trunks are left trying to defend themselves against a fused android warrior. Things have only gotten more intense leading into Episode 11 as Vegeta has once again accessed his Super Saiyan Blue Evolution form after much fan demand.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

