How To Watch ‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 3

It has been awhile since fans got a new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but the special series is back. Not long ago, the promotional anime put out a third episode, and fans around the world are tuning in to see what Goku and Vegeta are about to do.

For fans eager to watch the episode, they should know the task is easier said than done. Anyone in Japan will have an easy time checking out the episode as it is streaming on the official Super Dragon Ball Heroes website. The stream, which can be found here, has an un-subtitled version of the episode. However, the video can only be accessed in Japan as it is region-locked.

Still, fans have found ways to share the reel online. If you want to check out the official video, you can do so by using a VPN or an app able to change your IP address. And, for any one looking for a subtitled take, various fans have turned around translated mirrors of the episode already.

If you just want a simple rundown of the episode, then ComicBook has got your back. The new episode begins with Vegito staring down a rather powerful Cumber who has Future Trunks in his grip. The fusion is able to rescue Trunks just before he is hit with a huge energy blast, and Vegito goes Super Saiyan Blue to fight Cumber. In fact, the fighter has to add Kaio-ken to the mix just to level with Cumber, and Vegito’s Final Kamehameha is very nearly defeated.

By the short’s end, fans are left with Vegeta and Goku on their owns after their fusion power runs up. The pair are pitted against an even more terrifying Cumber as the new villain transforms into his Golden Ozaru state. So, there is no telling how intense the battle trio’s battle will get in episode four.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”