‘Dragon Ball’ Just Revealed a New Saiyan Villain

Japan’s Dragon Ball Heroes card/arcade game seems to specialize in fan wish fulfillment – be it the introduction of a Super Saiyan 3 Bardock, or seemingly impossible matchups, like Super Saiyan 4 Goku fighting Super Saiyan Blue Goku. However, the latest character addition to the game, a creepy Saiyan villain, is a definite game-changer for the Dragon Ball franchise!

The Evil Saiyan got a bio, and he’s holding the 5-Star Ball. pic.twitter.com/6V1oVzL3Om — TheDevilsCorpse (@DBReduxTDC) May 10, 2018

Although this new unnamed Evil Saiyan has already appeared in the game as part of the newest expansion, there has now been a full reveal of his look, with the Raditz-like long hair, white-out eyes, and the straightjacket contraption made by new foe Fu of the Prison Planet mission.

He fights using giant shadowy hands, and even had enough power to have Goku go Super Saiyan Blue off the bat in their first confrontation in the game. He also holds on to the five star Dragon Ball, which is important as the boss of the first few missions held the one and two star balls. This means a conflict with this new character is definitely in the cards for the future.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

This villain isn’t the only new saiyan being added to the (non-canon) franchise: the new Dragon Ball Legends mobile game that’s launching summer 2018 will introduce a heroic Saiyan from the past named Shallot, as well as his (possible) twin brother, who is a mysterious hooded figure in the game. Between this evil Saiyan in DBH, Shallot and Hooded man in DBL, and Android 21 in the Dragon Ball FighterZ console game, the franchise already has a worthy lineup of auxiliary character to possibly add to official canon, down the line.

