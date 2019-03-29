‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals New Villain Sealas’ Epic Fused Form

The new Nintendo Switch release Super Dragon Ball Heroes is going to kick off a “World Mission” storyline, which brings together characters from every series in the franchise, from Dragon Ball all the way up to Dragon Ball Super. As you can see above, the new trailer has a pretty epic montage of iconic Dragon Ball fighters all throwing down – but it ends with the stunning transformation of new villain Sealas, which now has fans buzzing!

Check out some of the first artwork of Sealas in the tweets below:

This form of Sealas is partly robotic in nature – it comes from Sealas combining with Ahms, the artificial lifeform with A.I., which Sealas himself built. The longer hair with the dreadlock design is pretty cool – and that spear weapon is definitely badass – a conversion of the staff Sealas carries in his other form. The blue light (power source?) in his chest definitely gives off an Iron Man vibe, but the choice of attire has fans already making comparisons to the likes of Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth, or Nashandra from Dark Souls.

Sealas is actually the first member of the Time Patrol team, who has gone rogue for one reason or another. Previous SDBH: WM trailers have shown him abducting the Superme Kai of Time, and thrashing Future Trunks Xeno in the process. This new trailer makes it clear that the Time Patrol and Dragon Ball Super fighters won’t be taking that assualt lying down.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime releases new episodes online every month. Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission hits shelves on April 5th.

