Super Eyepatch Wolf Talks The State of The Anime Industry (And What Needs Fixing)

The YouTuber Super Eyepatch Wolf knows a thing or two about anime. First starting his career with the video, “Why You Should Watch Hunter x Hunter,” John has proceeded to make videos that have garnered millions of view from anime fans. Focusing videos on series such as Berserk, Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hajime no Ippo, Naruto, and more, the content creator recently had the chance to talk with us here at ComicBook.com about a number of topics. One of the biggest being his current thoughts on the anime industry and how the current state of things needs to be improved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In our interview, John was sure to mention that anime has never been bigger but with this growth, there are still some big issues to address, “I think profitability has never been better, anime has never been consumed more than it has been right now. I sure would like it if animators, the studios, and the people who put their lives and creativity felt some of that. There’s a video I watched recently by YouTuber Li Cree called “I worked on Jujutsu Kaisen” and she brings up this really horrifying fact that basically, one episode of Family Guy costs about as much as an entire season of Jujutsu Kaisen. I hear that and I feel like my brain is exploding out from that back of my head, that shouldn’t make sense.” You can watch part one of Li Cree’s video below.

Play video

The Anime Industry Needs a Refresh

Eyepatch Wolf continued, stating that while he is still enjoying series like One Piece, there remains some major changes that need to take place in the industry, “Creatively, I think anime is fine. We’re still getting good and interesting stuff. One Piece, for example, is better than its ever been. I recently saw the stuff on Netflix (The Future Island Arc) and it’s brilliant. I wish in terms of the industry, I wish things would get better for the workers, that they would get the support they need and not crunch. I would like to see them be adequately compensated for their work.”

The content creator had also stated the differences between the industry today and the anime industry of the past, “I don’t necessarily think anime was better when we were younger. I think I like anime from the 90s better than say the 2010s. There was a lot of fertile ground being broken then but that isn’t to say that the 2010s still doesn’t have some incredible stuff like Mob Psycho 100, Hunter x Hunter, Kill la Kill. I mean there’s a lot of slop being made now, there always is, but I go back and watch old 1990s anime and there is a LOT of trash. There is stuff people don’t talk about for good reason.”

If you want to check out Super Eyepatch Wolf’s YouTube Channel, you can do so by clicking here. John’s Official Website can be visited here and he remains one half of the podcast, Versus Wolves.