Super Eyepatch Wolf Talks Creating His Own Anime Universe (Exclusive)

One way that many anime fans have learned more about the anime industry and its story is through YouTube. The platform itself offers countless movies and episodes from beloved franchises but it also lends fans the opportunity to share their thoughts and explore what makes the medium tick. Such is assuredly the case with YouTube creator Super Eyepatch Wolf. The content creator first got his start by creating a video focusing on “Why You Should Watch Hunter x Hunter” nearly one decade ago and since then, has blossomed into a wildly successful YouTuber focusing not just on anime, but animation in general, boxing, horror, and of course, Garfield. Recently, we had the chance to chat with John about creating their take on an anime universe.

John’s anime universe, dubbed “Angel City”, tells its story in an interesting way, hitting the scene as shirts, posters, stickers, and more. “When it comes to stamping a logo on a t-shirt, I did that of course. I’ve had the chance to meet the most talented people like Mega64 and Otaku-Vs who just made the best merch and in my off hours, I had always been working on my own universe. I was spending my spare time creating character sheets and bios for these characters in Angel City and I’ve been able to continue it from there in this unique way.”

Super Eyepatch Wolf

Angel City Rises

When looking at the artwork of this merchandise line, it’s clear that John took inspiration from some of the biggest studios in the medium to forge this universe. When it came to Angel City’s biggest anime influence, John was more than happy to share which production house they’d love to see take the reins in an anime series, “It would be vintage Studio TRIGGER for sure. There’s no question at all there. Studio TRIGGER has always been a massive inspiration for what I do. Recently, I’ve actually given Kill la Kill another watch, to this day I still think it’s the best looking anime for my style.”

Eyepatch Wolf also took the chance to compare and contrast different eras of anime from his younger days where physical copies were the best way to watch to today, where streaming is king, “I don’t necessarily think anime was better when we were younger. I think I like anime from the 90s better than say the 2010s. There was a lot of fertile ground being broken then but that isn’t to say that the 2010s still doesn’t have some incredible stuff like Mob Psycho 100, Hunter x Hunter, Kill la Kill. I mean there’s a lot of slop being made now, there always is, but I go back and watch old 1990s anime and there is a LOT of trash. There is stuff people don’t talk about for good reason.”

The Angel City Arcs

When it comes to what Super Eyepatch Wolf has created so far, the faux-anime universe is spread over four distinct arcs. Said arcs include Arc 1: Moments Between, Arc 1.5: Final Days of Peace, Arc 2: Attack on Angel City, Arc 3: The Fall of Crow, Arc 4: Prelude to Disaster, and even its own Halloween Special. You can check out some of the unique art via John’s Official Instagram Account below:

If you want to check out Super Eyepatch Wolf’s YouTube Channel, you can do so by clicking here. John’s Official Website can be visited here and he remains one half of the podcast, Versus Wolves.