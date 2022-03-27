Sword Art Online Kicks Off 10th Anniversary With Special Promo

Sword Art Online is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year and is hyping up its plans with a special promo! Reki Kawahara’s original light novel series is now one of the strongest franchises running today thanks to not only the success of those novels and its many spin-offs, but due to the many anime adaptations that have sprung from it as well. This has included not only the long running TV anime, but spin-off series, feature films, and much more. The franchise has a ton to celebrate as it now prepares to look back on its journey to this point.

Sword Art Online is now looking back on just how much has happened since it all kicked off with its first anime debut back in 2012, and has shared a special new promo to announced a special event for the 10th Anniversary. Announced during AnimeJapan 2022, Sword Art Online’s 10th Anniversary event will be taking place on November 6 in Tokyo. Teasing just how much is going on for the franchise this year and beyond, you can check out the promo for the 10th Anniversary below:

Although there is currently no ongoing TV series for the franchise just yet, Sword Art Online still has some big plans this year. Following the release of the first Sword Art Online Progressive film last year, Aria of a Starless Night, the franchise will be returning for a new film taking on the Scherzo of a Dark Dusk arc of Reki Kawahara’s official spin-off series. This new film will be jumping ahead in the spin-off story from where the first film came to an end, and fans will soon get to see it continue some time this Fall in Japan, But there have yet to be any international release plans made for it just yet.

As seen in the 10th Anniversary promo, this is only one of the major projects Sword Art Online now has in the works with plans for a new video game and more on the horizon. We’ll surely see much more as the year progresses, and now fans can just sit tight and wait for the full festivities to begin. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Sword Art Online‘s 10th Anniversary? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!