Sword Art Online Movie Sequel Drops First Poster, Release Window

Sword Art Online made a big comeback last year, and as promised, the anime has plans to step out in 2022. It has been a bit since we’ve heard from Asuna or Kirito, but they’ve been busy with their next film. Now, we know when the sequel to Sword Art Online Progressive‘s movie is dropping, and we’ve got its first poster to thank!

The update comes from the official Sword Art Online page on Twitter. The team there shared a poster for the sequel, and it turns out Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is expected to hit Japan sometime this fall.

https://twitter.com/sao_anime/status/1506465760675250179?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At this point, fans know very little about the next Sword Art Online movie, but they do know it will follow up the last. Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night debuted last year to solid reviews, and it began to adapt its eponymous light novels. According to reports, this new film will adapt the book series’ fourth volume, so Asuna and Kirito will have lots to do. There are eight light novels in the series as of now, so the team at A-1 Pictures still has plenty to adapt if the fanbase is hungry. And judging by the series’ first film, it is safe to say netizens are going to want even more after this second film goes live.

Want to know more about Sword Art Online: Progressive? You can check out the official synopsis for the original light novel below:

“One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba’s deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead. Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna. As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive?”

What do you think about this latest update on Sword Art Online? Are you eager to check out this new film?