Sword Art Online: Alicization Sets English Dub Streaming Release Date for War of Underworld

Sword Art Online has officially set the streaming release date for its War of Underworld English dub! The third season of the anime was the most ambitious to date as it took on the massive Alicization saga from Reki Kawahara’s original light novels over the course of four full batches of episodes that took place over two years of releases. With the final episodes of the third season wrapping back in 2020, many fans have been anxiously awaiting the streaming release of the War of Underworld episodes for quite a while. Thankfully that wait will be over very soon.

Funimation has officially announced that Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’s 23 episode run will be streaming on their service beginning on Sunday, February 6th. This dub release includes the returning dub cast and crew from the first half of the season, and also means that many fans will finally be able to bring the anime’s run to an end soon as well. With the franchise getting ready to take over theaters for the next few years, now is the best time to jump in!

If you wanted to jump back into the series with this final drop of English dubbed episodes, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is officially described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. ‘Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?‘ Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”

