‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Administrator’s Big Counterattack

Sword Art Online: Alicization is reaching a fever pitch as the end of its second cour rapidly approaches, and Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice have begun the fight against the strongest being in the Underworld: Administrator. But after being saved at the last minute by Cardinal, it appears the three of them have not seen the full scale of Administrator’s power.

In the preview for the next episode of the series, Administrator begins her counterattack as she not only revives her Sword Golem, but it appears as if it didn’t take any damage at all.

Episode 23 of the series is titled “Administrator” and fans will see the former Quinella, who has now evolved beyond the need for names and clothing, demonstrate her power as she briefly breaks her smiling poker face as she begins whatever fierce attack she has planned next. After climbing all the way to the top floor of the Central Cathedral and saving both Eugeo and Alice from her control, Kirito still has no idea how to stop the supreme Administrator.

Defeating her will be the crux of the final two episodes of this second cour of season three, and the series will seemingly be taking a break before continuing on the rest of the Alicization arc. The next phase is “Alicization Uniting,” and has been teased with new visuals for the opening theme, so fans are glued to each new episode as it arrives.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

