Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares New Trailer Featuring Ending Theme

Is there any anime franchise more tailor made for video games than Sword Art Online? The world of this digital “life or death” franchise has had a number of video games that may not be virtual reality battles for survival, but they do a good job of placing players into this anime world. With the upcoming next video game of the franchise, Sword Art Online Alicization: Rising Steel, coming out for smart phones in the near future, the game has intersected with that of the anime by showing off the ending theme of the series’ upcoming return!

Twitter User SAO_Wikia shared the upcoming trailer for Rising Steel, giving us a first listen to the ending theme of the upcoming second half of the third season, War Of Underworld, performed by LiSa titled “Unlasting” which will act as a nice cap off to each episode:

New Alicization Blading (Rising Steel) trailer, featuring a new, original animated scene of a practice match between Eugeo and Kirito. https://t.co/sFFsncAaXR — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) October 5, 2019

The upcoming mobile game will be available on both the Apple Store and iOs systems, featuring the characters of Sword Art Online Alicization in a traditional role playing game setting. The third season of Sword Art Online focuses on Kirito once again placed into a digital world where the life and death stakes are extremely real. Having traveled into worlds that take pages from the likes of World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, the most recent installment of the story once again takes the “Black Swordsman” into a medieval fantasy style setting, though the world of Alicization is much different than the premiere outing.

With the second half of the third season premiering this month, it’s clear that the anime franchise that blends the world of anime and video games is going to continue to take the world by storm.

What do you think of the ending theme for the upcoming season of Sword Art Online? Will you be picking up the Rising Steel mobile game when it drops?

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.