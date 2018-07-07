‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Trailer Released

It is here! After a long wait, Sword Art Online is returning to the small screen with new episodes, and you can get your first-look at its third season now! The trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization can be found below!

As you can see in this debut trailer, the return of Sword Art Online will be a big one. The series may have made a comeback with Kirito not long ago with the film Ordinal Scale, but the fan-favorite lead will head back into the virtual realm when a new type of dive technology hits the market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, well – who better is there to test out that kind of technology than Kirito?

Still, it doesn’t look like this new season will go as planned for Kirito. Not only does the hero become involved with this new Soul Translator technology, but he finds himself under siege in the real world as well. This full-length trailer ends with Kirito seemingly taken out by a mysterious figure, leaving Asuna to cry out for the lead as he hits the floor.

Premiering this October, the third season of Sword Art Online is set to adapt the ‘Alicization’ arc which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Reki Kawahara’s light novel series. In 2026, Kirito is offered a job with Rath. He’s asked to work for the firm in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath had no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new military AI.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

What do you make of this brand-new trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!