Sword Art Online Shares New War of Underworld Opening, Ending Themes

Sword Art Online: Alicization has finally returned with the second and final half of War of Underworld as part of the new wave of Summer 2020 anime, and that means it has revealed a new opening and ending theme for the series! Originally scheduled to debut last April as part of the Spring 2020 season, Sword Art Online: Alicization had delayed the second part of the War of Underworld arc until the Summer due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now that it's right in front of our eyes it's time to enjoy the new set of themes!

The new opening theme for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 is titled "ANIMA!" as performed by returning artist ReoNA (who previously performed for Sword Art Online: Alicization and Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online), and the new ending theme for the series is titled "I will..." as performed by artist Eir Aoi (who also returns from earlier Sword Art Online entries). You can find both theme sequences below!

¡Dejamos por aquí el nuevo opening de Sword Art Online: War of Underworld — ReoNa - ANIMA! pic.twitter.com/cyJ8xy9LMJ — Sword Art Online — News. (@SAONewsx) July 11, 2020

¡Nuevo ending de Sword Art Online: War of Underworld — Eir Aoi - I will... pic.twitter.com/jQegQiokkw — Sword Art Online — News. (@SAONewsx) July 11, 2020

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld is going to be pretty straightforward from here on out as it's just an all out battle for the fate of Underworld, but the newest opening implies that the events of this war will also tie into each of the major battles in the series so far. As Kirito returns to action in this half of the season, this new opening is full of major teases of his grand fight against whatever the final dark enemy of the series will be. How do you think the rest of the fight against the Dark Territory will go?

Are you excited to see Sword Art Online finally come back with new episodes? What do you think of the new opening and ending themes for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's final half? How do they compare to earlier themes in the series on your list of favorites? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

