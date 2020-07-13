Sword Art Online Fans Loved War of Underworld's Comeback Episode

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld has finally returned for its second and final half, and the series' big comeback episode has been a huge hit with fans. The second and final half of the War of Underworld arc will not only bring this to an end, but it will also bring the massive Alicization saga to an end as well. The story has spanned the third season of the series, and it will wrap the longest and most intriguing saga of the series overall. But it made sure to come back with a bang.

Not only does this comeback episode put us right back into the bloody battle against the Dark Territory, but also brings in both Sinon and Leafa to the series in their official Goddess forms for the duration of the season. There's also a surprising tentacle scene that has divided fans unsurprisingly, but it all comes with the overall package as Sword Art Online fans have come to know.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's big return with new episodes, and let us know what you think? Are you excited to see how War of Underworld comes to an end after this premiere?