Sword Art Online Trailer Teases Kirito's Return to Action in War of Underworld

Sword Art Online will finally be launching the final part of the Alicization saga, and the final trailer for War of Underworld's second half teases Kirito's return to action at last. Ever since the War of Underworld arc began, Kirito was revealed to be in an active coma following a mishap when he tried to contact the real world after defeating Administrator. This left him in a state where he's entirely conscious, but has no real emotional or critical thinking as both his physical and virtual bodies remain in this coma limbo.

But when War of Underworld's first half began reaching its end last year, it revealed an updated opening theme that teased Kirito's return to action. While this tease was unfortunately never capitalized on with the first half of the arc, this trailer for Part 2 confirms that we will definitely see Kirito swinging his sword again.

The final trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld gives us not only our first look at Leafa and Sinon's new Goddess forms following Asuna's own Goddess drop down into Underworld, but it gives us a look at the war itself. Lisbeth spent the penultimate episode of the first half asking for help from their virtual friends, and now it seems like they have all made their way to the Underworld as well.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

The first half of the arc already resulted in a bloody war as the Integrity Knights took on Gabriel's evil army, but this war is really only beginning. And it seems like it reaches such an intense point that only Kirito could be the one to save the day. As the trailer sees Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, and Alice gathering their energies and praying for Kirito to wake up he gets one final bump from Eugeo.

As the finale to longest and most intense arc of Sword Art Online to date, we're all waiting to see how War of Underworld Part 2 brings it all to an end when it finally hits Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu starting July 11th! Are you excited to see Kirito come back to action at last? Which moments are you most excited to see when Sword Art Online returns? What have you thought about the Alicization arc as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.