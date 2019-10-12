Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares New ‘War of Underworld’ Opening

After a long hiatus following the fight between Kirito, Alice, Eugeo and Administrator, Sword Art Online is finally back to round out the third season of the series. This picks up with the “Alicization Invading” arc of the Alicization story overall, and the third season returns for the third cour of its run with War of Underworld. This brings the battles of the Underworld to a whole new level as the Dark Territory is finally making their move now that the main world has been thrown into chaos following the defeat of Administrator. But new episodes mean a new opening theme too!

The opening theme for Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is titled “Resolution,” as performed by Haruka Tomatsu. The new opening is full of brand new imagery and characters fans have yet to see make their debut with the Alicization arc and promises even more intensity to come. Check it out below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld OP#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/fV6qqzIf9I — 諸星きらり (@Kirari_star) October 12, 2019

The first episode of Season 3B is a re-introduction to the world as fans see just how much the battle has had an effect on Kirito and Alice. The two of them have been branded as traitors despite Administrator’s true evil ways, and now they are forced to find their own space in a world that’s slowly encroaching a new battle to come.

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”