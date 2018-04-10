‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Episode 2 Preview Teases Llenn’s Origin

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online episode 2 preview https://t.co/e097eTEEDGhttps://t.co/R0ejG5COK3 pic.twitter.com/wWOEWVLIBh — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 10, 2018

Sword Art Online fans were excited to see the premiere of the franchise’s first spin-off, Gun Gale Online, and fans have been glued to their seats to see what happens after the series’ strong opening.

While the first episode dropped fans in the middle of a huge battle called a Squad Jam and were introduced to a speedy pink soldier, now the second episode will explore the mysterious Llenn a bit more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the looks of the preview for the series’ second episode, fans will finally see how Llenn (and her human counterpart Karen) were first introduced to the world of Gun Gale Online. Fans will see and how she was trained and became the avatar Llenn, with the pink bunny inspired outfit fans saw speeding around in the premiere.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. The opening theme, “Ryusei” is performed by Eir Aoi, and the ending theme is performed by lead voice actress Tomori Kusunoki.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”