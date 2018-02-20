‘Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’ Getting Anime Tie-In

Sword Art Online fans have plenty to look forward to this year. Not only is the franchise making an anime comeback, but gamers will also get a brand-new video game inspired by fiery world of Gun Gale Online.

Oh, but that’s not all! The franchise’s next game is getting an anime tie-in for good measure.

Over on Youtube, Bandai Namco Entertainment posted its pilot of Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet: The Third Episode (via ANN). The three-minute clip, which can be seen above, teases a full anime short that will air in Japan this spring. Tokyo MX is slated to screen the special tie-in on March 19.

According to Bandai Namco, the short will contain a “third episode” that is not included in the storyline of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. The tie-in will tell the story of a boy looking for a girl he met in the virtual world of Gun Gale Online. The boy thinks he shares a special connection with the girl, but she is not convinced. However, when the two do reunite, they find their bond tested once again.

YKBX is in-charge of directing the anime short. Currently, auditions are being held to find talent capable of voicing its heroine. The anime’s staff is accepting fan auditions if you think you have what it takes to play the heroine. So, it is time you brushed up on your Japanese skills.

For those of you unfamiliar with the new game, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be released on XBOX One, Steam, and PS4 this year. The game will put players in the world of Gun Gale Online, and the action-based RPG’s storyline was put together by the franchise’s creator Reki Kawahara.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

Are you hyped about this new Sword Art Online title? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!