‘Sword Art Online’: Asuna Voice Actress Announces Marriage

It seems the wedding bells are ringing for Asuna once more, but the Sword Art Online heroine isn’t the one getting hitched. This time, the actress behind Asuna is walking down the aisle since Haruka Tomatsu has announced her marriage.

Over the weekend, the fan-favorite voice actress took to her blog to inform fans she is officially married. Tomatsu admitted she wedded her own Kirito in a private ceremony on January 11. (via ANN)

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Tomatsu, she entered her husband’s family registry shortly after they married. The actress refrained from revealing her spouse’s identity to the world, but she did say he isn’t part of the entertainment industry. As for the date of her wedding, Tomatsu says January 11 stuck out to her because the number 1 is her favorite, and 1/11 combines the digit as a lucky trio.

Continuing, Tomatsu said she still has much to learn as a person and wife but hopes to make her home a happy one. Fans have since showered the actress with congratulations with many noting how much she has grown. Tomatsu got her start in voice acting as a teenager, and she assured fans she will continue working as normal despite her newlywed status.

Of course, this news has fans feeling good as Tomatau is working on the third season of Sword Art Online these days. The actress has voiced Asuna for all of her recorded projects, but her resume extends far beyond the popular isekai title.

To date, Tomatsu has taken on dozens of roles in the anime industry. From Mobile Suit Gundam 00 to Darling in the Franxx and My Little Monster, the actress has voiced scores of characters. Now, the singer-actress is adding the role of wife to her ever-growing list of jobs, and fans are wishing Tomatsu the best with her new gig.

Have you shared your congrats with the newlywed couple yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.