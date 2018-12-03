‘Sword Art Online’ Shares Special Holiday Artwork

Sword Art Online‘s third season is well underway, and has introduced a bevy of new characters and potential new favorites for fans over the last few episodes. But that means some past favorites don’t get a lot of screen time.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is rectifying that with a new holiday spread featuring a saucy look as Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa.

Sword Art Online: Alicization, Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl, Release the Spyce, Girls und Panzer spreads from Dengeki G’s //t.co/FRUbfQgoQF pic.twitter.com/bMwYXvGfnK — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 29, 2018

As shared by Moetron News, the latest issue of Dengeki G’s magazine included a new holiday spread of Sword Art Online: Alicization (along with posters for Release the Spyce, Girls und Panzer, and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) and it features Asuna, Sinon, and Suguha in special Santa outfits that are certainly more revealing than most.

These three characters are shown in their Alfheim Online looks, and it’s because most of their appearances in the third season so far has been these three convening with one another about Kirito’s situation in game. Kirito’s stuck in a strange new virtual world this time around thanks to a near fatal attack at the beginning of the season, so it’s been awhile since the characters have all been around one another in the same game.

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”