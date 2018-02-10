‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Shares Character Designs

Fans of Sword Art Online art going to have a great 2018, as not only do they have a third season of the series to look forward to but there’s also a spin-off based on the Gun Gale Online universe with a new story and set of characters.

Following the brief teaser from for the series, which featured the main character, Gun Gale Online released a new batch of character art for the series.

The new character art features the main character Llenn, along with ancillary characters Pitohui, M, and Fukaziroh. This character art should be a great view for fans as the closer profile shots of the characters feature the main characters with emotions and expressions that most likely will not come up in the series too often.

If you are not familiar with Gun Gale Online, then you need to re-watch Sword Art Online‘s second season. The anime covered the new game way back when. The spin-off will follow Karen Kohiruimaki as the abnormally tall college student enters the world of Gun Gale Online. The player operates under the avatar Llenn, and the character’s life gets turned around when she meets a player named Pitohui who convinces them to enter a tournament known as Squad Jam.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”