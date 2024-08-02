Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Reveals Season 2 Release Date

This October is going be a jam-packed month for anime fans as countless anime returns and arrivals are sure to take the medium by storm. One of the biggest comebacks is the Sword Art Online universe which will once again dive into the universe of Karen Kohiruimaki that spun out of Kirito’s original adventure. While the spin-off series, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, was confirmed to arrive this fall, A-1 Pictures has confirmed the exact date that fans can expect to return to the virtual world that has become a hit in the anime industry.

It has been some time since last we saw Karen navigating her digital world that appears far more like a Call of Duty game rather than a World of Warcraft style setting as the first season of Sword Art Online had featured. First premiering in 2018, Gun Gale Online fans have been waiting for some time to see the spin-off return. While the premiere season was animated by Studio 3Hz, A-1 Pictures is taking the reins for season two. Anime fans might know A-1 best for their work on the original Sword Art Online series, Solo Leveling, Mashle: Magic & Muscles, and many more beloved anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gun Gale Online’s Release Date

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will debut on Friday, October 4th in Japan, meaning that it will arrive on October 5th for North America. The first season of the spin-off series ran for twelve episodes so while season two’s episode count remains a mystery, hitting that same number seems like a safe bet.

https://x.com/ggo_anime/status/1819332316013253029?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1819332316013253029|twgr^a9608ad1366a820fdeb5bd99bcfc285c078f0fda|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.crunchyroll.com/news/latest/2024/8/2/sword-art-online-alternative-gun-gale-online-season-2-anime-october-4-release-date

If you aren’t caught up with the events of Gun Gale Online, here is an official description for the most popular entry under the Sword Art Online Alternative umbrella, “In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.” Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

Want to see what the future holds for LLENN? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the world of Sword Art Online.