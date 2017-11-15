‘Sword Art Online’ Drops Slick Trailer For ‘Ordinal Scale’ Blu-ray Launch

If you have been on the fence about buying Sword Art Online‘s first film, then this trailer may change your mind. Aniplex just released a promo for its upcoming Blu-ray release of Ordinal Scale, and the dubbed trailer may make a believer of you yet.

As you can see above, the trailer mashes up a handful of clips from the Sword Art Online feature. The reel may be less than a minute long, but it focuses on Asuna and Kirito’s journey as they enter a new world of augmented reality gaming.

“Following the wildly successful theatrical release, the Blu-ray & DVD release of Sword Art Online the Movie -Ordinal Scale- arrives 12/19,” the trailer’s description reads.

“Featuring the beloved characters from the smash hit series that captured gamers and anime fans everywhere, Sword Art Online the Movie -Ordinal Scale- unveils a brand new story by original author Reki Kawahara in this epic continuation of the original series! Immerse yourself in Kirito and Asuna’s new augmented reality adventure with this brand new Blu-ray & DVD release just in time for the holiday season!”

If you are not familiar with the film’s story, you should know it is a massive one. The film picks up with Kirito and his friends four years after they were trapped in a full-dive game. The gaming industry is now buzzing over new technology that allows gamers to enter in AR titles, and the Augma allows players to stay in control while wearing it. The device’s most popular game Ordinal Scale intrigues Kirito enough to check it out, but the protagonist learns quickly enough that AR gaming is no safer than any VR worlds out there.

Ordinal Scale did quite well in the theaters, both domestically and overseas. Stateside it hit over $1.5 million and cruised worldwide with an over $20 million dollar haul. That’s rather impressive considering it only opened in Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale hits Blu-ray and DVD on December 19, 2017.

