‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Announces Opening, Ending Themes

Sword Art Online‘s third season will hold its special event premiere in just a few weeks before it’s full roll out in October, and now fans know what opening and ending themes they can expect to be loving for the third season.

The official Twitter account for Sword Art Online revealed the new opening theme, “ADAMAS” will be performed by LiSA and the new ending theme, “Iris” will be performed by Aoi Eir. Both of these will be released as singles in Japan later this October.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is currently scheduled to premiere in Japan this October. Some lucky fans will get to see the special hour-long premiere of the season before anyone else during a special event on September 15 in Japan, Los Angeles, Australia, France, Germany, Russia, and South Korea on the same day.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu will both be returning to the series to portray Kirito and Asuna respectively, while Ai Kayano and Nobunaga Shimazaki have been confirmed as new characters Alice and Eugeo. Manabu Ono (The Asterisk War) will be directing the series for A-1 Pictures, and Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are returning from Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale to oversee the character designs with Shingo Adachi.

The Alicization arc takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series. In this Sword Art Online arc, Kirito is offered a job with a firm named Rath in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath is secretly working to make a new military AI with a trapped human child’s soul inside of it, and now Kirito is stuck between “Alice” and those who want to keep Kirito away from her.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.