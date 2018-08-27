‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Premiere Tickets Are On Sale

If you are a fan of Sword Art Online, you should know you aren’t alone. The anime is one of the most popular isekai titles out there, and A-1 Pictures is going to remind everyone of that this fall when its new season debuts. So, if you are ready to hit up its premiere, then Sword Art Online is ready to welcome you.

Not long ago, the tickets for the L.A. premiere of Sword Art Online: Alicization went live. The event will be held at the The Montalban in Los Angeles, CA. The event opens at 4 p.m. local time before the screening takes place at 6 p.m. This will give all you cosplayers time to get ready, and tickets are just $15 to get in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out more details for the event here.

An event description has also been added to the website. As it turns out, fans who attend the premiere will get some exclusive gifts to add to their anime collection, they will would definitely make Asuna green with envy.

“Based on Reki Kawahara’s bestselling Sword Art Online light novels, Alicization is hailed as the best arc of the whole SAO series by fans, and is the longest full of mystery, drama, and action. The highly anticipated new season is scheduled to premiere October 2018, but a lucky few can catch it first at the Montalban,” the page writes.

“In addition to the exclusive screening, fans will receive a free gift and have the opportunity to purchase a variety of Sword Art Online merchandise, including new products of the upcoming season from Japan.”

So, will you be tuning into this third season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.