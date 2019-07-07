Sword Art Online Shares New Season 3B Teaser

Sword Art Online‘s third season was one of the best critically and commercially received season of the series since its debut, and it’s because the series is exploring a new type of story as it plunged deep into an intriguing new online world. But after a strong run with of over 20 episodes, the series went on a hiatus to resume the rest of its third season later this year.

At Anime Expo 2019, A-1 Pictures held a special panel for the series and revealed a new look at the upcoming second half of season 3 with a brief new teaser. Check it out below!

Sword Art Online is set to begin the “War of Underworld” arc of the original light novel series when the third season returns in October. As teased by the Alicization Uniting arc, the next arc will see Alice bring together a massive force in order to fight off an invasion from the Dark Territory. And then this teaser pushes everything over the edge as it all comes crumbling down.

If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and the English dub of the season can be found Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The series is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”