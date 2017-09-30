‘Sword Art Online’ Announces Sleek Sneakers Collection

If you’ve been looking for a way to show your love for Sword Art Online in a stylish way, Tokyo Otaku Mode has something right up your alley.

Tokyo Otaku Mode has partnered with Sword Art Online for a new line of Sword Art Sneakers, which all feature designs based on the show’s more popular characters (via Crunchyroll). Each shoe has a similar design to the character costumes, with a stip on the side of the sole modeled after the character’s hair color. If that weren’t enough, fans can also find a silhouette of the character on the inside sole, along with a quote from the series.

All of that fan-service doesn’t mean much if the shoes look like garbage though, but the good news is that all three of these releases are pretty stylish in their own right (as you can see in the gallery).

First up is the Kirito-Hi Black Knight sneaker, which features a black and white themed sneaker with silver accents and bright white laces. Kirito’s swords are worked into the eyelets on both sides, and the shoe features a black stripe on the sole.

The second shoe is the Asuna-Hi Flash, which features a red and white color scheme with yellow accents. The design features a red X on both sides of the shoe with a yellow outline, and a yellow stripe is on the white sole. The symbols that adorn her costume are also overlaid on the shoe’s tongue as well.

The last sneaker is the Sinon-Hi Goddess of Death. This shoe is probably the coolest looking of the three, with a gorgeous bright green and white with black accents color scheme that matches the character’s costume in the game. A bright blue stripe adorns the sole and the shoe features a design reminiscent of straps and buckles. An over the top shot shows Sinon’s character silhouette with the quote “The taste of the bullet. That means defeat.”

All three shoes are made from cotton and synthetic leather and are up for pre-order now. The shoes cost 7,680 yen each and will be releasing in January of 2018.

You can view the sneakers up close in the gallery.